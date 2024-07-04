Marketplace.
image 1 of Vinsetto Filing Cabinet Mobile Printer Stand w/ Storage Shelf, Oak
image 1 of Vinsetto Filing Cabinet Mobile Printer Stand w/ Storage Shelf, Oakimage 2 of Vinsetto Filing Cabinet Mobile Printer Stand w/ Storage Shelf, Oakimage 3 of Vinsetto Filing Cabinet Mobile Printer Stand w/ Storage Shelf, Oakimage 4 of Vinsetto Filing Cabinet Mobile Printer Stand w/ Storage Shelf, Oak

Vinsetto Filing Cabinet Mobile Printer Stand w/ Storage Shelf, Oak

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£55.99

£55.99/each

Vinsetto Filing Cabinet Mobile Printer Stand w/ Storage Shelf, Oak
Does the office lack storage space for printers? The multi-function filing cabinet helps you organize the whole office. With the open and concealed storage spaces, the small drawer organizer provides you lots of and diverse storage space. Your files, paper, and office machines can be easily organized inside or on top of this printer cabinet. With the four universal caster wheels, the office cabinet possesses more mobility. The best choice for your better working environment.
Open storage spaces and file drawersDesigned to keep files, paper, and office machines like your printer, scanner, computerRight open shelf with adjustable shelving, two drawers, one small open shelf, and surface space.

View all Office & Gaming Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here