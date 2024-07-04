HOMCOM Freestanding Storage Cabinet w/ 3 Drawers 2 Shelves 4 Wheels

Give your office style and storage all at once with this cabinet from HOMCOM. It features two open compartments and three drawers, giving you plenty of space to keep files, folders and stationary organized. The shelf on the right can be adjusted to suit your needs. Four castor wheels ensure easy movement, with two lockable to keep stationary. It's made from particle board, ensuring it is tough and durable for everyday use, in a black colour for a sleek addition which sits well-placed anywhere.