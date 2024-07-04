HOMCOM Storage Printer Unit Office Organisation w/ 5 Compartments Oak

Optimise your office printing area with this cabinet stand from HOMCOM. It is made with a large tabletop to place your printer, an open compartment for easy access to essentials, two open shelves and a bottom cupboard with two shelves - keeping everything you need hidden away and organised. The inner shelf is adjustable if you need different heights. Four wheels for easy movement, with two being lockable to keep the unit stationery. A must for keeping the shared essentials in an obvious place.