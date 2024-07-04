Vinsetto Desk Side Printer Stand with Wheels, Rolling Printer Cart

Work efficiency, whether it's in the home or office, calls for this printer table from Vinsetto. A space-conscious design, it's made with two open compartments, a drawer and a flat table top, giving you lots of storage and holding space for the printer, paper and other much-needed work essentials. Using particle board for the structure to ensure reliable everyday use, it's crafted into a reverse 'C' shape: the open allows space for a computer tower or even to slot into the edge of a space easily. It's finished with four wheels to move unit around easily.