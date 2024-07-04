OHS Soft Warm Teddy Marl Fleece Fitted Bed Sheet, King - Navy Blue

Add a touch of warmth and comfort to your bedding with the Teddy Marl Fitted Sheet. The marled texture, reminiscent of teddy bear fur, brings a cosy and inviting feel to your sleeping space. Crafted for both style and comfort, this fitted sheet promises to enhance your bed with a blend of charm and softness. Enjoy a snug and relaxing night's sleep with this stylish addition.