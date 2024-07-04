Marketplace.
image 1 of OHS Soft Warm Teddy Marl Fleece Fitted Bed Sheet, King - Navy Blue
image 1 of OHS Soft Warm Teddy Marl Fleece Fitted Bed Sheet, King - Navy Blueimage 2 of OHS Soft Warm Teddy Marl Fleece Fitted Bed Sheet, King - Navy Blueimage 3 of OHS Soft Warm Teddy Marl Fleece Fitted Bed Sheet, King - Navy Blue

OHS Soft Warm Teddy Marl Fleece Fitted Bed Sheet, King - Navy Blue

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Online Home Shop Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£9.99

£9.99/each

OHS Soft Warm Teddy Marl Fleece Fitted Bed Sheet, King - Navy Blue
Add a touch of warmth and comfort to your bedding with the Teddy Marl Fitted Sheet. The marled texture, reminiscent of teddy bear fur, brings a cosy and inviting feel to your sleeping space. Crafted for both style and comfort, this fitted sheet promises to enhance your bed with a blend of charm and softness. Enjoy a snug and relaxing night's sleep with this stylish addition.
Elasticated fittedHighly resistant to fading and wrinklingPerfect for those with sensitive skin

View all Bedding

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here