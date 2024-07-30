Brentfords Soft Plain Microfibre Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, Single - Burnt Orange

Upgrade the look of your bedroom in an instant with the Brentfords plain dye bedding range. Take your pick from the choice of striking colours, a perfect way to give your room a fresh look. This basic bedding is made from 100% soft touch polyester microfiber making it soft and comfortable. It is fully reversible with an option of two toned colours and includes a housewife design pillow cases.