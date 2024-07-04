Brentfords 4 x Water Resistant Outdoor Garden Soft Seat Pads, 40x40cm - Navy Blue

Decorate your outdoor space with these water resistant seat pad from our Brentfords range would add a stylish touch to any garden furniture, conservatory or sun house. This is a perfect way to give your garden furniture a fresh, modern look, with its versatile colours, and its hidden zipper. Made from soft fabric with a water resistant coating to be comfortable and durable.