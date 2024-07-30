Brentfords Satin Stripe Soft Microfibre 25cm Deep Fitted Bed Sheet, Single - Black

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

These satin stripe fitted sheets from the Brentfords range will be sure to bring a deep and luxurious night's sleep. Crafted from satin soft microfibre, these sheets fall smoothly against the shape of any mattress. The use of statement tones and colours, paired with the clean yet stylish striped design adds a touch of hotel glamour to any bedroom. Combine this look with other items from the Brentfords Satin Stripe range in order to achieve a bold boudoir of dreams.

These satin stripe fitted sheets from the Brentfords range will be sure to bring a deep and luxurious night's sleep. Crafted from satin soft microfibre, these sheets fall smoothly against the shape of any mattress. The use of statement tones and colours, paired with the clean yet stylish striped design adds a touch of hotel glamour to any bedroom. Combine this look with other items from the Brentfords Satin Stripe range in order to achieve a bold boudoir of dreams.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.