OHS Faux Fur Window Weather Seal Draft Draught Excluder Door Stopper, 90cm - Blush Pink

Add warmth and elegance to your home with the OHS Faux Fur Draught Excluder, designed to keep cold drafts at bay while enhancing your decor. Features a plush faux fur texture, perfect for adding a touch of elegance to any room. Effectively blocks cold air from entering under doors, helping to reduce energy costs and maintain room temperature.