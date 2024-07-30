Brentfords 4 x Soft Touch Luxury Pinsonic Print Cushion Covers, 45x45cm - Forest Green

Spruce up your living space in time for summer with this pack of pinsonic cushions. Designed with a cute pinsonic print, these cushions will be sure to add a new lease of life to any area. Plus, a soft touch polyester material means that they are soft enough to keep you cosy and snug. An accessible side zip allows for the cushions pads to be removed with ease which makes these cushions convenient to machine wash. Please note that these pinsonic cushions are available to buy as covers ONLY or with insert pads.