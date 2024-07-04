Highams 4 x Soft Boucle Fleece Cushion Covers, 45x45cm - Black

This boucle fleece cushion cover from the Highams Range would look ideal in any bedroom, or living room due to its soft teddy fleece design and striking colours. This is a perfect way to give your room a fresh, modern look, with its subtle colours, and complete with a hidden zipper. Made from soft polyester, this item is stylish, comfortable and durable. The cushion covers allow for an instant sophisticated look and once washed it has great resistance to wrinkles, fading and shrinkage. This set will be perfect to add a decorative look on your sofa or to accessorize and scatter across your bed.