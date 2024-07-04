Sienna 2 x Fluffy Shaggy Soft Plush Cushion Covers, 45x45cm - Black

This fluffy fleece cushion cover from the Sienna Collection would look ideal in any bedroom, or living room due to its solid Square Long fibre design and striking colours. This is a perfect way to give your room a fresh, modern look, with its subtle colours, and complete with a hidden zipper. Made from soft polyester, and a coral fleece reverse this item is stylish, comfortable and durable. The cushion covers allow for an instant sophisticated look and once washed it has great resistance to wrinkles, fading and shrinkage. This fluffy set includes 2 matching cushion covers, and will be perfect to add a decorative look on your sofa or to accessorize and scatter across your bed