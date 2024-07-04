Sienna 2 x Faux Mongolian Fur Shaggy Cushion Covers, 45x45cm - Silver

This luxurious soft faux Mongolian fur cushion cover from the Sienna Home Collection would look ideal in any bedroom, or living room due to its plain fluffy design and striking colours. This is a perfect way to give your room a fresh, modern look, with its versatile colours, and its hidden zipper. Made from soft touch polyester means they are soft, comfortable and durable. The cushion covers allow for an instant sophisticated look and once washed it has great resistance to wrinkles, fading and shrinkage. This pack includes 2 matching cushion covers. The cushion covers will be perfect to add a decorative look on your sofa or to accessorize and scatter across your bed.