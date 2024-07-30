Marketplace.
image 1 of Navir Space Wonder Gyroscope - Blue
image 1 of Navir Space Wonder Gyroscope - Blueimage 2 of Navir Space Wonder Gyroscope - Blueimage 3 of Navir Space Wonder Gyroscope - Blueimage 4 of Navir Space Wonder Gyroscope - Blueimage 5 of Navir Space Wonder Gyroscope - Blue

Navir Space Wonder Gyroscope - Blue

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£14.99

£14.99/each

Navir Space Wonder Gyroscope - Blue
This large gyroscope challenges the force of gravity remaining balanced in any position, on a stand, a finger, a cord and even on a tip of a ball point pen. it has a 68.5 mm diameter rotator and It also features 5 LED lights (requires LR44 battery, supplied) and includes a winding cord. Dimensions: 7.5 x 7.5 x 7.7cm. Suits ages 6 years plus.
It challenges the force of gravityIt features 5 LED lightsSuits ages 6 years plus

View all Discovery & Science

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here