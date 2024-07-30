Navir Space Wonder Gyroscope - Blue

This large gyroscope challenges the force of gravity remaining balanced in any position, on a stand, a finger, a cord and even on a tip of a ball point pen. it has a 68.5 mm diameter rotator and It also features 5 LED lights (requires LR44 battery, supplied) and includes a winding cord. Dimensions: 7.5 x 7.5 x 7.7cm. Suits ages 6 years plus.