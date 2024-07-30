HOMCOM 120cm Minimalistic Dining Table Steel Frame Foot Pads

Take home dining back to basics with this table from HOMCOM. Its 120cm x 70cm sizing is spacious enough to enjoy food with your lover or friend. Using metal for the legs and base frame, the structure is solid and tough to support up to 60kg - making it suitable for also working from and using it for display in the home. The table top is crafted from particle board to ensure a solid surface, finished in a mid-grey tone which is versatile to blend in with most homes. It's finished with foot caps which protect your floor from light damage.