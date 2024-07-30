Outsunny 6 Piece Rattan Garden Furniture Set with Sofa, Grey

Your outdoors, just as comfortable as your your home - this Outsunny outdoor furniture set. All pieces are made with a steel frame for a strong core, wrapped in plastic wicker for extra durability. Set comes with two reclining armchairs: set the backs between a 90°-130° angle to choose your own comfort. Seat and back cushions for comfort.