HOMCOM Electric Smart Roller Blinds with Remote, Brown, 80x180cm

Not just an ordinary window shade - this HOMCOM number is a modern shade which can be controlled as you sit and relax. It's powered by USB charge - simply plug in and charge and it will last for 3-5 months of use - also meaning that you can set this blind up practically anywhere you want. It can be controlled by the accompanying app or with the included remote - take control of the light levels in your home with a touch of the finger. Complete with remote holder.