Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM 2000W Electric Space Heater Portable Fan Heater
image 1 of HOMCOM 2000W Electric Space Heater Portable Fan Heaterimage 2 of HOMCOM 2000W Electric Space Heater Portable Fan Heaterimage 3 of HOMCOM 2000W Electric Space Heater Portable Fan Heaterimage 4 of HOMCOM 2000W Electric Space Heater Portable Fan Heaterimage 5 of HOMCOM 2000W Electric Space Heater Portable Fan Heater

HOMCOM 2000W Electric Space Heater Portable Fan Heater

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£38.99

£38.99/each

HOMCOM 2000W Electric Space Heater Portable Fan Heater
There's not much to say about our HOMCOM PTC ceramic space heaters other than they do their job, focusing on a no-nonsense aesthetic, easy portability, and superior function. Be it at work, in the garage, or otherwise cold space, things are about to get and stay warm safely. When it comes to a room heater, HOMCOM is the obvious choice for your space's warmth.
2 heating modes (2000W/1400W) with 12h timerAuto temp adjustment and an auto screen-off mode60 degree oscillation for evenly and quickly heat

View all Heating & Cooling

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here