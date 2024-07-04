HOMCOM 45 degree Oscillating Table Top Space Heater w/ Remote

Keep warm with this freestanding heater from HOMCOM. Take control of the temperature by choosing the fan, low or high setting and adjust the thermostat between 10-49°C. This can be done from the comfort of your sofa, using the remote. With a 45° oscillation, the heat will spread throughout the room and warm up quickly. Don't need the heater all night? Set a timer between 1-8 hours to automatically turn it off. Enjoy worry-free knowing it will turn off if the room heater overheats or falls over.