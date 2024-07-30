HOMCOM Flannel Fleece Blanket King Size Throw Blanket for Bed

Snuggle up inside, outside — wherever! Wrap yourself into this HOMCOM fleece throw. Made from flannel, this is a warm and soft blanket which will get you cosy and keep you warm. Drape over the bed, throw over the sofa — or take with you down the park: this is a truly versatile piece. And when it needs a clean, all you need to do is run it through a machine wash.