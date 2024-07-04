HOMCOM Ceramic Tower Heater w/ Remote Control, 8h Timer

Keep warm with this freestanding heater from HOMCOM. Take control of the temperature by choosing the fan, low or high mode and adjust the thermostat between 10-49°C. This can be done from the comfort of your sofa, using the remote. With a 60° oscillation, the heat can spread throughout the room, warming it up quickly. Don't need the heater all night? Set a timer between 1-8 hrs to automatically switch it off. Enjoy worry-free, as it will switch off the room heater overheated or toppled over.