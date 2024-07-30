HOMCOM Portable Ice Cube Maker w/ 2 Cube Sizes 12Kg/24 Hrs

Something every party, summertime and beyond needs: an ice cube maker. Luckily, this HOMCOM ice machine has got you - no matter the space and size you have available. A compact, low working design makes it great for practically anywhere - it won't get in the way or annoy you. The 1.3 litre tank makes up to 12kg ice every 24 hours

that's 9 pieces of bullet shaped ice ever 6-13 minutes. Use the window to view how much ice has been made: very easy to see. Comes with handy basket and scoop.