HOMCOM Bedroom Bedside Table, Sofa Side Table with Drawer

Effortlessly bring extra storage in your bedroom and beyond - do it with this HOMCOM piece. A clean white design for a contemporary look, made from MDF for sturdiness. It comes with a top drawer for discreet storage of smaller items, with an open bottom shelf, which allows open holding space of larger items. Use the flat top for a light and alarm clock. Not just for the bedroom, use this all over the home too.

Work well as a bedside table, sofa side table A drawer and open shelf for storage Particle board structure for everyday use

