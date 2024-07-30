HOMCOM Chest of Drawers, 3 Drawer Unit Storage Cabinet Bedroom

Bedroom drawers and beyond: this HOMCOM piece. Three drawers offer a generous amount of storage for clothing and more. A new take on industrial style: a black frame with light wood effect drawers for a look which is sure to make an impact, wherever. The steel frame ensures a strong core, with durable particle board drawers. Elevated bottom makes it easy to clean underneath. Complete with handles on all drawers.