3 Minute UV Steriliser
We feel the need, the need for... you guessed it - speed.
Kill 99.9% of bacteria on your bottles, baby items and even your mobile phone in 3 minutes, with our ultraviolet light powered 3 Minute UV Steriliser.
With no water, microwave, cooling or drying time needed - leave the boring bits behind and enjoy a quick and easy-clean approach to keeping your belongings safe from bacteria.
UV Sterilisation:
What is the UV cycle doing whilst you're busy making a brew, petting the cat or any other little task that takes 3 minutes?
Ultraviolet light is electromagnetic radiation that kills microorganisms (the medical industry uses ultraviolet light to sterilise rooms, equipment and medical instruments because it's safe and effective). So with that in mind, this handy steriliser is in fact zapping and killing 99.9% of bacteria in 3 minutes flat. Sounds good to us.
This appliance contains a UV emitter. Do not use latex products with this device. Latex can break down when exposed to UV light.
|Sterilised Up To (hrs)
|24
|Type
|UV
|No. of functions
|1
|Suitable Age
|0 + Months
|Power source
|Mains only
|Capacity (bottles)
|4
|Functions
|Sterilise only
|Material type
|BPA free
|Dishwasher safe
|No
