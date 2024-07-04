Marketplace.
image 1 of 3 Minute UV Steriliser
image 1 of 3 Minute UV Steriliserimage 2 of 3 Minute UV Steriliserimage 3 of 3 Minute UV Steriliserimage 4 of 3 Minute UV Steriliserimage 5 of 3 Minute UV Steriliser

3 Minute UV Steriliser

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Nuby UK LLP

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£100.00

£100.00/each

3 Minute UV Steriliser

We feel the need, the need for... you guessed it - speed. 

Kill 99.9% of bacteria on your bottles, baby items and even your mobile phone in 3 minutes, with our ultraviolet light powered 3 Minute UV Steriliser.

With no water, microwave, cooling or drying time needed - leave the boring bits behind and enjoy a quick and easy-clean approach to keeping your belongings safe from bacteria.

UV Sterilisation:

What is the UV cycle doing whilst you're busy making a brew, petting the cat or any other little task that takes 3 minutes?

Ultraviolet light is electromagnetic radiation that kills microorganisms (the medical industry uses ultraviolet light to sterilise rooms, equipment and medical instruments because it's safe and effective). So with that in mind, this handy steriliser is in fact zapping and killing 99.9% of bacteria in 3 minutes flat. Sounds good to us.

This appliance contains a UV emitter. Do not use latex products with this device. Latex can break down when exposed to UV light.

View all Sterilising & Antibacterial

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here