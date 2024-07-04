Wireless Breast Pump

Our Wireless Breast Pump is a must-have for any mum embarking on their breastfeeding journey. This super stylish portable breast pump is great for expressing milk, any place, any time. Thanks to the compact, wireless design, you can sit and pump anywhere. Whether you’re out for a meal, going to the cinema, or even stopping for a coffee break after a long day shopping - simply charge and go. Featuring 3 expression settings, this nifty cordless breast pump will have your liquid gold flowing in no time! Simply place the breast cushion on your boob, switch on the pump and select your desired express setting. The detachable bottle will collect your milk ready to feed your little milk monster or for you to store for a later date. We know that no boob is the same, so we’ve included two different-sized nipple inserts for the soft silicone cushion so you can select the one that fits your breast best – After all, comfort is key!