Portable UV Steriliser

Kill 99.9% of bacteria on your bottles, baby items and even your mobile phone in 3 minutes, with our Portable UV Steriliser.

Better still, you don't need to be near a plug socket for it to work thanks to our built in rechargeable battery pack.

With full portability and no need for water, microwave, cooling or drying time - enjoy a quick and easy-clean approach to keeping your belongings safe from bacteria.

UV Sterilisation

What is the UV cycle doing whilst you're busy making a brew, petting the cat or any other little task that takes 3 minutes?

Ultraviolet light is electromagnetic radiation that kills microorganisms (the medical industry uses ultraviolet light to sterilise rooms, equipment and medical instruments because it's safe and effective). So with that in mind, this handy steriliser is in fact zapping and killing 99.9% of bacteria in 3 minutes flat. Sounds good to us

On the move:

Nuby's Portable UV Steriliser comes with a rechargeable li-ion battery (which lasts approx. 17 cycles from a full charge) for on-the-go use, and two carry straps for attaching to your pram, or slinging over your shoulder.

This appliance contains a UV emitter. Do not use latex products with this device. Latex can break down when exposed to UV light