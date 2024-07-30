Yarrah - Organic Small Breed Dry Dog Food - 5Kg

Yarrah organic dog dry food adult & puppy small breed chicken

Kibble made wit organic chicken, MSC fish, and organic peas for small dog breeds. This organic dog food forms a complete, nutritious, and oh-so-delicious meal for your dog. It's pure organic food, which means no chemical fragrances, colourings, or aromas, no added pesticides or GMOs, and only the best absorbable proteins. So your dog gets exactly what they need.

organic natural

Pack size: 5kg

Ingredients

Dried chicken* (19%), oats*, wheat*, corn*, chicken fat*, soy husks*, rice protein*, peas*, dried MSC herring¹, hydrolised liver*, soy beans*, brewers yeast, sunflower seed husks*, minerals, MSC fish oil¹, * = organic (96% of agricultural resources is sourced from organic agriculture), ¹From an MSC certified sustainable fishery

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Additives