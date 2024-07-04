Yarrah - Organic Vegetarian Dog Food - 10Kg

Yarrah organic dog dry food adult vegetarian baobab & coconut oil

Vegetarian kibble made with organic soybeans, coconut fat, white lupine, and baobab for adult dogs. This organic dog food forms a complete, nutritious, and oh-so-delicious meal for your dog. It's pure organic food, which means no chemical fragrances, colourings, or aromas, no added pesticides or GMOs, and only the best absorbable vegetable proteins. So your dog gets exactly what they need.

Pack size: 10kg

Ingredients

Soy beans*, wheat*, corn*, wheat bran*, sunflower seed husks*, lupine*, rice protein*, coconut fat*, minerals, brewer’s yeast, baobab*, * = organic

Allergy Information

Additives