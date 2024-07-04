Yarrah - Organic wet Cat Food Multipack - 8 Multipacks

Yarrah organic cat alu multipack p¥t¬ grain free mixed (beef/chicken & turkey/salmon (MSC))

This pack contains 8 multipacks. Each multipack contains 8 bowls of pâté in 3 flavours. A varied menu for your cat, with three different flavours of grain-free pâté. This organic wet food forms a complete, nutritious, and oh-so-delicious meal for your cat. It's pure organic food, which means no chemical fragrances, colourings, or aromas, no added pesticides or GMOs, and only the best absorbable proteins. So your cat gets exactly what they need. The convenient multi-pack allows your cat to try out several different flavours. It's also the perfect gift for the cat lover in your life. Yarrah recommends wet food for every cat. Wet food contains plenty of moisture and helps your cat stay hydrated. Especially older cats and cats that don't drink as much can benefit from a daily helping of wet food.

Pack size: 6.4kg

Pâté with salmon: 37% chicken* (meat*, carcass*, heart*, kidney*, meal*, liver*), 36% broth* (water, lavas*, chicken meal*), 15% beef* (lung*), 4% salmon(MSC¹), 0, 5% dried seaweed*, minerals., ¹From an MSC certified sustainable fishery, Pâté with turkey: 57% meat* and animal derivatives* (32% chicken*, 15% beef*, 10% turkey*), derivatives of vegetable origin* (1.5% from dried aloe vera*), minerals, oils* and fats* (sunflower oil*), Pâté with beef: 56% meat* and animal derivatives* (30% beef*, 26% chicken*), derivatives of vegetable origin* (0.5% of dried chicory*), * = organic, ¹From an MSC certified sustainable fishery

