Marketplace.
image 1 of Yarrah - Organic Vegetarian Dog Food -7Kg
image 1 of Yarrah - Organic Vegetarian Dog Food -7Kgimage 2 of Yarrah - Organic Vegetarian Dog Food -7Kgimage 3 of Yarrah - Organic Vegetarian Dog Food -7Kgimage 4 of Yarrah - Organic Vegetarian Dog Food -7Kgimage 5 of Yarrah - Organic Vegetarian Dog Food -7Kg

Yarrah - Organic Vegetarian Dog Food -7Kg

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Yarrah UK Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£49.99

£49.99/each

Yarrah organic dog dry food adult vegetarian baobab & coconut oil
Vegetarian kibble made with organic soybeans, coconut fat, white lupine, and baobab for adult dogs. This organic dog food forms a complete, nutritious, and oh-so-delicious meal for your dog. It's pure organic food, which means no chemical fragrances, colourings, or aromas, no added pesticides or GMOs, and only the best absorbable vegetable proteins. So your dog gets exactly what they need.
organicnatural
Pack size: 7kg

Ingredients

Soy beans*, wheat*, corn*, wheat bran*, sunflower seed husks*, lupine*, rice protein*, coconut fat*, minerals, brewer’s yeast, baobab*, * = organic

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listingMay Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Additives

Does not contain SweetenersDoes not contain ColouringsDoes not contain Fragrances

View all Dog Food

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here