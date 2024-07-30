Yarrah - Organic Adult Dry Dog Food With Chicken - 15Kg

Yarrah organic dog dry food adult chicken

Kibble made with organic chicken, MSC fish, organic peas, and baobab. This organic dog food forms a complete, nutritious, and oh-so-delicious meal for your dog. It's pure organic food, which means no chemical fragrances, colourings, or aromas, no added pesticides or GMOs, and only the best absorbable proteins. So your dog gets exactly what they need.

Pack size: 15kg

Ingredients

Dried chicken* (18%), oats*, corn*, wheat*, chicken fat*, rice protein*, soy husks*, peas*, dried MSC herring¹, baobab*, hydrolised liver*, minerals, sunflower seed husks*, brewers yeast, MSC fish oil¹, * = organic (96, 9% of agricultural resources is sourced from organic agriculture), ¹From an MSC certified sustainable fishery

Allergy Information

