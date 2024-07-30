Yarrah - Organic Cat Food Pâté With Fish - 12 Cans

Yarrah organic cat can grain free pate fish (MSC)

This pack contains 12 cans of organic pâté with fish for cats. Grain-free pâté made with MSC fish, supplemented with certified organic peas, seaweed, and spirulina. This organic wet food forms a complete, nutritious, and oh-so-delicious meal for your cat. It's pure organic food, which means no chemical fragrances, colourings, or aromas, no added pesticides or GMOs, and only the best absorbable proteins. So your cat gets exactly what they need. Yarrah recommends wet food for every cat. Wet food contains plenty of moisture and helps your cat stay hydrated. Especially older cats and cats that don't drink as much can benefit from a daily helping of wet food.

Pack size: 4.8kg

Ingredients

47% meat* and animal derivatives*, fish and fish derivatives¹ (5% MSC herring), vegetables (peas)*, derivatives of vegetable origin*, minerals, algae* (0.6% of dried seaweed*, 0.1% from dried spirulina*), * = organic., ¹From an MSC certified sustainable fishery. www.msc.org

Allergy Information

Additives