Yarrah - Organic Dry Cat Food With Fish - 10Kg

Yarrah organic cat dry food chicken & fish (MSC)

Crunchy kibble for cats made with MSC herring, organic chicken, peas, and lupine for adult cats. This organic cat food forms a complete, nutritious, and oh-so-delicious meal for your cat. It's pure organic food, which means no chemical fragrances, colourings, or aromas, no added pesticides or GMOs, and only the best absorbable proteins. So your cat gets exactly what they need.

organic natural

Pack size: 10kg

Ingredients

Dried chicken* (19.5%), wheat*, corn*, chicken fat*, yellow peas*, soy beans*, green peas*, dried MSC herring¹ (4%), lupin*, brewer’s yeast, rice protein*, soy husks*, sunflower seed husks*, minerals, * = organic, ¹From an MSC certified sustainable fishery. www.msc.org.

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Additives