Yarrah - Organic Dry Cat Food With Chicken - 6Kg

Yarrah organic cat dry food chicken

Crunchy kibble made with organic chicken and peas for adult cats. This organic cat food forms a complete, nutritious, and oh-so-delicious meal for your cat. It's pure organic food, which means no chemical fragrances, colourings, or aromas, no added pesticides or GMOs, and only the best absorbable proteins. So your cat gets exactly what they need.

organic natural

Pack size: 6kg

Ingredients

Dried chicken* (20%), wheat*, corn*, rice protein*, soybeans*, chicken fat*, yellow peas*, green peas*, brewer’s yeast, sunflower seed husks*, soy husks*, MSC fish oil¹, minerals, * = organic, ¹From an MSC certified sustainable fishery.

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Additives