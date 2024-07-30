Marketplace.
Yarrah - Organic Wheat-Free Dry Cat Food For Sterilised Cats - 2Kg

Yarrah organic cat dry food grain free for sterilised cats chicken & fish
Wheat-free kibble for castrated and sterilised cats made with organic chicken, MSC herring, peas, baobab, and seaweed. The food has a reduced fat content. This makes it particularly suitable for castrated and sterilised cats who have a tendency to gain weight. This organic cat food forms a complete, nutritious, and oh-so-delicious meal for your cat. It's pure organic food, which means no chemical fragrances, colourings, or aromas, no added pesticides or GMOs, and only the best absorbable proteins. So your cat gets exactly what they need.
Pack size: 2kg

Ingredients

Dried chicken* (18%), tapioca*, green peas*, yellow peas*, soybeans*, rice protein*, sunflower seed husks*, brewer’s yeast, dried MSC herring¹, baobab*, chicken fat*, minerals, dried seaweed*, * = organic., ¹From an MSC certified sustainable fishery

