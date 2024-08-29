Yarrah - Organic Dog Treats - Vegan Dental Sticks 12 Pack

Yarrah Plant-Based Dental Sticks 12*180g

This pack contains 12 180-gram packs of plant-based vegan dental sticks for dogs. Treat your dog to a delicious snack and healthy teeth! Yarrah Plant-Based Dental Sticks are a tasty organic and dental care snack for your dog. The specially designed 5-star shaped stick provides extra abrasion along the teeth and helps clean the teeth. Also, Yarrah Plant-Based Dental Sticks has no added sugar and is 100% vegan.

organic natural

Pack size: 2.2kg

Ingredients

Cereals* (corn* and wheat* in varying composition), vegetables*, derivatives of vegetable origin*, oils and fats*, algae, *= from certified organic production

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Additives