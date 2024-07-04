Yarrah - Organic wet Cat Food Chunks With Chicken -12 Cans

Yarrah organic cat can chunks chicken

This pack contains 12 tins of organic chunks with chicken for cats. Tasty chunks of organic chicken, supplemented with certified organic nettle and tomato. This organic wet food forms a complete, nutritious, and oh-so-delicious meal for your cat. It's pure organic food, which means no chemical fragrances, colourings, or aromas, no added pesticides or GMOs, and only the best absorbable proteins. So your cat gets exactly what they need. The small pieces are easy to eat, and the meaty flavours are infused into the sauce, making the wet food taste even better. Yarrah recommends wet food for every cat. Wet food contains plenty of moisture and helps your cat stay hydrated. Especially older cats and cats that don't drink as much can benefit from a daily helping of wet food.

organic natural

Pack size: 6.9kg

Ingredients

35% meat* and animal derivatives* (chicken* 31%), cereals* (wheat* 6%), minerals, derivatives of vegetable origin* (nettle* 0.2%, tomato* 0.2%), * = organic.

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Additives