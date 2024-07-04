Marketplace.
image 1 of Yarrah - Organic wet Cat Food Chunks With Chicken -12 Cans
image 1 of Yarrah - Organic wet Cat Food Chunks With Chicken -12 Cansimage 2 of Yarrah - Organic wet Cat Food Chunks With Chicken -12 Cansimage 3 of Yarrah - Organic wet Cat Food Chunks With Chicken -12 Cans

Yarrah - Organic wet Cat Food Chunks With Chicken -12 Cans

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Yarrah UK Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£38.40

£38.40/each

Yarrah organic cat can chunks chicken
This pack contains 12 tins of organic chunks with chickenfor cats.Tasty chunks of organic chicken, supplemented with certified organic nettle and tomato. This organic wet food forms a complete, nutritious, and oh-so-delicious meal for your cat. It's pure organic food, which means no chemical fragrances, colourings, or aromas, no added pesticides or GMOs, and only the best absorbable proteins. So your cat gets exactly what they need. The small pieces are easy to eat, and the meaty flavours are infused into the sauce, making the wet food taste even better. Yarrah recommends wet food for every cat. Wet food contains plenty of moisture and helps your cat stay hydrated. Especially older cats and cats that don't drink as much can benefit from a daily helping of wet food.
organicnatural
Pack size: 6.9kg

Ingredients

35% meat* and animal derivatives* (chicken* 31%), cereals* (wheat* 6%), minerals, derivatives of vegetable origin* (nettle* 0.2%, tomato* 0.2%), * = organic.

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listingMay Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Additives

Does not contain SweetenersDoes not contain ColouringsDoes not contain Fragrances

View all Cat Food

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here