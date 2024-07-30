Marketplace.
image 1 of Yarrah - Organic Cat Food With Fish Multipack
image 1 of Yarrah - Organic Cat Food With Fish Multipackimage 2 of Yarrah - Organic Cat Food With Fish Multipackimage 3 of Yarrah - Organic Cat Food With Fish Multipackimage 4 of Yarrah - Organic Cat Food With Fish Multipack

Yarrah - Organic Cat Food With Fish Multipack

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Yarrah UK Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£80.50

£80.50/each

Yarrah Organic Cat fish mix pack
This pack contains a 6kg bag of organic cat food with fish and a tray of 16 tubs of organic chunks with fish.KibbleCrunchy kibble made with MSC herring, organic chicken, peas, and lupine for adult cats. This organic cat food forms a complete, nutritious, and oh-so-delicious meal for your cat. It's pure organic food, which means no chemical fragrances, colourings, or aromas, no added pesticides or GMOs, and only the best absorbable proteins. So your cat gets exactly what they need.ChunksDelicious, grain-free chunks of MSC fish, supplemented with certified organic spirulina. This organic wet food forms a complete, nutritious, and oh-so-delicious meal for your cat. The small pieces are easy to eat, and the meaty flavours are infused into the sauce, making the wet food taste even better. Yarrah recommends wet food for every cat. Wet food contains plenty of moisture and helps your cat stay hydrated. Especially older cats and cats that don't drink as much can benefit from a daily helping of wet food.
organicnatural
Pack size: 7.6kg

Ingredients

Kibble:, Dried chicken* (19.5%), wheat*, corn*, chicken fat*, yellow peas*, soy beans*, green peas*, dried MSC herring¹ (4%), lupin*, brewer’s yeast, rice protein*, soy husks*, sunflower seed husks*, minerals, Chunks:, 55% broth*(water, 0.1% lovage*, 0.1% chicken meal*), 45% chunks, 30% chicken meat*, 26% chicken carcass*, 8% MSC¹ herring, 8% chicken liver*, 8% chicken organ mix*, water, 2% potato starch*, 2% soy protein powder*, 2% minerals, 0.2% dried spirulina*, *= certified organic, ¹From an MSC certified sustainable fishery

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listingMay Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Additives

Does not contain SweetenersDoes not contain ColouringsDoes not contain Fragrances

View all Cat Food

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here