Yarrah - Organic Cat Food With Fish Multipack

Yarrah Organic Cat fish mix pack

This pack contains a 6kg bag of organic cat food with fish and a tray of 16 tubs of organic chunks with fish. Kibble Crunchy kibble made with MSC herring, organic chicken, peas, and lupine for adult cats. This organic cat food forms a complete, nutritious, and oh-so-delicious meal for your cat. It's pure organic food, which means no chemical fragrances, colourings, or aromas, no added pesticides or GMOs, and only the best absorbable proteins. So your cat gets exactly what they need. Chunks Delicious, grain-free chunks of MSC fish, supplemented with certified organic spirulina. This organic wet food forms a complete, nutritious, and oh-so-delicious meal for your cat. The small pieces are easy to eat, and the meaty flavours are infused into the sauce, making the wet food taste even better. Yarrah recommends wet food for every cat. Wet food contains plenty of moisture and helps your cat stay hydrated. Especially older cats and cats that don't drink as much can benefit from a daily helping of wet food.

organic natural

Pack size: 7.6kg

Ingredients

Kibble:, Dried chicken* (19.5%), wheat*, corn*, chicken fat*, yellow peas*, soy beans*, green peas*, dried MSC herring¹ (4%), lupin*, brewer’s yeast, rice protein*, soy husks*, sunflower seed husks*, minerals, Chunks:, 55% broth*(water, 0.1% lovage*, 0.1% chicken meal*), 45% chunks, 30% chicken meat*, 26% chicken carcass*, 8% MSC¹ herring, 8% chicken liver*, 8% chicken organ mix*, water, 2% potato starch*, 2% soy protein powder*, 2% minerals, 0.2% dried spirulina*, *= certified organic, ¹From an MSC certified sustainable fishery

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Additives