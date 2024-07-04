Marketplace.
Yarrah - Organic Dog Treats - Chewstick 25 Pack

Yarrah organic dog snack chewsticks with beef
This pack contains 25 packs of 3 organic chew sticks for dogs.A delicious dog snack that includes three chew sticks made with 95% meat. It's the perfect snack to pamper your dog! Pure ingredients, which means no chemical fragrances, colourings, or aromas, no added pesticides or GMOs. Dsog love these chew sticks. They can be enjoyed whole or broken into smaller pieces.
Pack size: 825g

Ingredients

77, 8% beef trimmings* and beef heart*, 9.6% pork rind*, 7.6% dried chicken*, wheat*, corn*, salt, sandthorn*, seaweed*, spirulina*, * = organic.

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listingMay Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Additives

Does not contain SweetenersDoes not contain ColouringsDoes not contain Fragrances

