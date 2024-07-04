Yarrah - Organic wet Dog Food Paté With Chicken 400Gr - 12 Cans

Yarrah organic dog can pate grain free chicken

"This pack contains 12 400-gram cans of organic pâté with chicken for dogs. Grain-free pâté made from organic chicken, supplemented with certified organic spirulina and seaweed. This organic wet food forms a complete, nutritious, and oh-so-delicious meal for your dog. It's pure organic food, which means no chemical fragrances, colourings, or aromas, no added pesticides or GMOs, and only the best absorbable proteins. So your dog gets exactly what they need. Wet food contains plenty of moisture to help your dog stay hydrated."

organic natural

Pack size: 4.8kg

Ingredients

52% meat* and animal derivatives* (chicken* 19%), vegetables* (peas*), derivatives of vegetable origin*, minerals, algae* (0.6% of dried seaweed*, 0.1% from dried spirulina*), * = organic.

Allergy Information

