Yarrah - Organic Vegetarian Wheat Free Dog Food -10Kg
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Crude protein
|24.0%
|Crude fibre
|7.3%
|Crude fat
|15.0%
|Crude ash
|8.0%
|Moisture
|8.0%
|Carbohydrates
|37.7%
|Calcium
|1.2%
|Phosphor
|0.9%
|Sodium
|0.3%
|Magnesium
|0.16%
|Salt
|0.75%
|Kcal
|344.00
|KJ
|1438.00
|Feeding Guide
|Inactive: 5kg - 95g | 7kg - 120g | 10kg 160g | 20kg - 270g | 40kg 450g | 60kg 610g Normal: 5kg 110g | 7kg 140g | 10kg 185g| 20kg 310g | 40kg 520g | 60kg 710g Active: 5kg 125g | 7kg 160g | 10kg 210g | 20kg 355g | 40kg 600g | 60kg 800g
|Food/Drink Type
|Dry
|Dietary Requirement
|Gluten Free
|Type Of Pet
|Dog
