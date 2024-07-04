Yarrah - Organic Vegetarian Wheat Free Dog Food -10Kg

Yarrah organic dog dry food adult wheat free vegetarian

Vegetarian, wheat-free kibble made with organic soybeans, peas, tapioca, white lupine, and seaweed for adult dogs. This organic dog food forms a complete, nutritious, and oh-so-delicious meal for your dog. It's pure organic food, which means no chemical fragrances, colourings, or aromas, no added pesticides or GMOs, and only the best absorbable vegetable proteins. So your dog gets exactly what they need.

Pack size: 10kg

Ingredients

Soy beans*, green peas*, tapioca*, coconut fat*, rice protein*, lupin*, sunflower seed husks*, minerals, brewer's yeast, baobab*, dried seaweed*, * = organic.

Additives