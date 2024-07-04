Yarrah - Organic Senior Dog Food - 10 Kg

Yarrah organic dog dry food senior chicken

Delicious kibble made with organic chicken, MSC fish, organic devil's claw, horsetail, and rosehip. This organic dog food forms a complete, nutritious, and oh-so-delicious meal for your senior dog. It's pure organic food, which means no chemical fragrances, colourings, or aromas, no added pesticides or GMOs, and only the best absorbable proteins. So your dog gets exactly what they need. Yarrah senior dry food is a lower calorie food and it's a perfect match for less active, older dogs.

organic natural

Pack size: 10kg

Ingredients

Dried chicken* (17, 5%), corn*, wheat*, oats*, peas*, soy husks*, chicken fat*, sunflower seed husks*, rice protein*, dried MSC herring¹, hydrolised liver*, brewers yeast, minerals, MSC fish oil¹, horsetail*, devil’s claw*, rosehips*, * = organic (96, 9% of agricultural resources is sourced from organic agriculture), ¹From an MSC certified sustainable fishery

Allergy Information

Additives