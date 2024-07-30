Yarrah - Organic Dog Food Veggie Pack

Yarrah Organic Dog Dry Vega mix pack

This veggie pack contains a 7kg bag of vegetarian and organic dog food, a tray of 12 bowls of vegetarian and organic chunks and a vegan dental stick Kibbles Vegetarian kibble made with organic soybeans, coconut fat, white lupine, and baobab for adult dogs. This organic dog food forms a complete, nutritious, and oh-so-delicious meal for your dog. It's pure organic food, which means no chemical fragrances, colourings, or aromas, no added pesticides or GMOs, and only the best absorbable vegetable proteins. So your dog gets exactly what they need. Chunks Vegetarian chunks made from soybeans, supplemented with certified organic peas, carrots, and rose hips. Ideal for dogs who struggle with animal protein or people looking to feed their dog no meat or less meat. The food is suitable for dogs aged 1 and older. Vegan dental stick Treat your dog to a delicious snack and healthy teeth! Yarrah Plant-Based Dental Sticks are a tasty organic and dental care snack for your dog. The specially designed 5-star shaped stick provides extra abrasion along the teeth and helps clean the teeth. Also, Yarrah Plant-Based Dental Sticks has no added sugar and is 100% vegan.

organic natural

Pack size: 9kg

Ingredients

Kibble, Soy beans*, wheat*, corn*, wheat bran*, sunflower seed husks*, lupine*, rice protein*, coconut, fat*, minerals, brewer's yeast, baobab*, Chunks, soya*, vegetables* (2, 2% dried peas*, 0, 55% dried carrots*), oils* and fats* (sunflower oil*), fruit* (0, 2% dried rosehip*), derivatives of vegetable origin* (lovage*), Dental stick, Cereals* (corn* and wheat* in varying composition), vegetables*, derivatives of vegetable origin*, oils and fats*, algae, *= from certified organic production

Allergy Information

Additives