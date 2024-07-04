Marketplace.
Yarrah - Organic wet Dog Food Multipack - 4 Multipacks

£38.20

£38.20/each

Yarrah organic dog alu multipack p¥t¬ grain free mixed (chicken/ chicken & turkey / beef)
This pack contains 4 multipacks. Each multipack contains 6 bowls of pâté in 3 flavours.A varied menu for your dog with three different flavours of grain-free pâté. This organic wet food forms a complete, nutritious, and oh-so-delicious meal for your dog. It's pure organic food, which means no chemical fragrances, colourings, or aromas, no added pesticides or GMOs, and only the best absorbable vegetable proteins. So your dog gets exactly what they need. Wet food contains plenty of moisture to help your dog stay hydrated. The convenient multi-pack allows your dog to try out several different flavours. It's also the perfect gift for the dog lover in your life.
Pack size: 3.6kg

Ingredients

Paté with turkey*, 55% meat* and animal derivatives* (30% chicken*, 15% beef*, 10% turkey*), derivatives of vegetable origin* (1.5% of dried aloe vera*), minerals, oils* and fats* (sunflower oil*), Paté with chicken*, 55% meat* and animal derivatives* (40% chicken*, 15% beef*), algae* (2% of dried seaweed*), oils* and fats* (sun flower oil*), Paté with beef*, 55% meat* and animal derivatives* (35% beef*, 20% chicken*), algae* (1% of dried spirulina*), *= organic

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listingMay Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Additives

Does not contain SweetenersDoes not contain ColouringsDoes not contain Fragrances

