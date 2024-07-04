Yarrah - Organic Wheat-Free Dry Cat Food - 10Kg

Yarrah organic cat dry food grain free chicken & fish - also for kittens

Wheat-free kibble for cats and kittens made with organic chicken, MSC herring, tapioca, and peas for cats. This organic cat food forms a complete, nutritious, and oh-so-delicious meal for your cat. It's pure organic food, which means no chemical fragrances, colourings, or aromas, no added pesticides or GMOs, and only the best absorbable proteins. So your cat gets exactly what they need. Suitable for kittens from 6 weeks forward

Pack size: 10kg

Ingredients

Dried chicken* (17.5%), tapioca*, green peas*, yellow peas*, rice protein*, chicken fat*, soybeans*, lupine*, dried MSC herring¹ (4%), sunflower seed husks*, brewer’s yeast, minerals, * = organic, ¹From an MSC certified sustainable fishery. www.msc.org.

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Additives