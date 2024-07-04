image 1 of Yarrah - Organic wet Dog Food Chunks With Chicken 405Gr - 12 Cans
Yarrah - Organic wet Dog Food Chunks With Chicken 405Gr - 12 Cans

Yarrah organic dog can chunks chicken
This pack contains 12 405-gram cans of organic chicken chunks.Tasty chunks of organic chicken, supplemented with certified organic nettle and tomato. This organic wet food forms a complete, nutritious, and oh-so-delicious meal for your dog. It's pure organic food, which means no chemical fragrances, colourings, or aromas, no added pesticides or GMOs, and only the best absorbable proteins. So your dog gets exactly what they need. The chunks in sauce are easy to eat. The sauce is infused with the meaty flavours, making the wet food taste even better. Wet food contains plenty of moisture to help your dog stay hydrated.
Pack size: 4.9kg

Ingredients

35% meat* and animal derivatives* (chicken* 35%), cereals* (wheat* 6%), minerals, derivatives of vegetable origin* (nettle* 0.2%, tomato* 0.2%), * = organic.

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listingMay Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Additives

Does not contain SweetenersDoes not contain ColouringsDoes not contain Fragrances

