Yarrah - Organic Dog Food Sensitive - 10 Kg

Yarrah organic dog dry food adult sensitive chicken & rice

Kibble made with organic chicken, paddy rice, seaweeds, and spirulina for adult dogs with sensitive stomachs or digestive issues. This organic dog food forms a complete, nutritious, and oh-so-delicious meal and it's perfect for dogs who struggle to digest wheat. It's pure organic food, which means no chemical fragrances, colourings, or aromas, no added pesticides or GMOs, and only the best absorbable proteins. So your dog gets exactly what they need. Yarrah Sensitive is perfect for dogs with sensitive stomachs.

Pack size: 10kg

Ingredients

Paddy rice* (66, 5%), dried chicken* (20%), rice protein*, chicken fat*, hydrolised liver*, minerals, MSC fish oil¹, seaweed*, spirulina*, * = organic (99, 5% of agricultural resources is sourced from organic agriculture), ¹From an MSC certified sustainable fishery

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

