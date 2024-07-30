Harbour Housewares 2 Piece Computer Desk and Chair Set

This Glass Computer Desk from Harbour Housewares makes an ideal study station for smaller spaces.

With a fully-tempered worktop, this table has been built not just to survive but thrive in even the most demanding environments, from that end-of-quarter sales push to countless last-minute exam revision all-nighters! A robust steel framework provides exemplary support, with four individually-adjustable feet providing perfect stability on uneven floors.

A great piece for anybody seeking some contemporary style for their home office or university dorm room, the distinctive design of this desk keeps as much of the surrounding floor visible as possible, causing smaller and more compact rooms and spaces to feel far larger than they are.

This set also includes one of our Harbour Housewares Folding Chairs. Pairing that same lightweight metal framework with a layer of padding on the back and seat, this chair will have you sitting pretty from 9 to 5 and beyond!