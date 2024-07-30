Harbour Housewares Glass Top Desk & Chair Set - Black/Black

This Glass Top Computer Desk from Harbour Housewares makes an ideal study station for smaller spaces.

With a fully-tempered worktop, this glass top computer desk has been built not just to survive but thrive in even the most demanding environments, from that end-of-quarter sales push to countless last-minute exam revision all-nighters!

A robust steel framework provides exemplary support, with four individually-adjustable feet providing perfect stability on uneven floors.

A great piece for anybody seeking some contemporary style for their home office or university dorm room, the distinctive design of this desk keeps as much of the surrounding floor visible as possible, causing smaller and more compact rooms and spaces to feel far larger than they are.